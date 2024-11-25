Missoula law enforcement investigating incident in the Rattlesnake

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. - November 25, 2024

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene on Dickinson Street in the Rattlesnake shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith tells MTN deputies responded to a service call.

Smith noted there is no threat to the public at this time.

Residents will continue to see an active law enforcement presence in the area as an investigation continues.

(first report: 1:25 p.m. - November 25, 2024)

Law enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Dickinson Street in Missoula.

Numerous emergency vehicles can be seen in the Rattlesnake neighborhood.

We have a reporter on the scene and have reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.