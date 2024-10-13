Missoula man killed in motorcycle crash

MISSOULA — A 24-year-old Missoula man died Saturday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 90.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was traveling east on I-90 west of Frenchtown around 3:30 p.m.
According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when the man failed to negotiate a gradual right-hand curve.
The motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.
The man died on the scene. His name will be released once his family is notified.