Missoula man killed in motorcycle crash

MISSOULA — A 24-year-old Missoula man died Saturday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 90.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was traveling east on I-90 west of Frenchtown around 3:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when the man failed to negotiate a gradual right-hand curve.

The motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.

The man died on the scene. His name will be released once his family is notified.

