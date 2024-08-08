Missoula Organization of Realtors offering July 24 storm relief funds

MISSOULA — The Missoula Organization of Realtors is offering some help for people who suffered property damage from the July 24 storm that brought down trees and branches across the area.

Homeowners, renters, and mobile home residents who suffered property damage from the storm can apply for up to $2,000 in relief funds.

Applicants will need to provide proof of damage or financial need, including proof of any other financial assistance already received.

The deadline for applying the relief funds — which are meant to help offset a mortgage or rent payment — is October 1, 2024.

A total of $250,000 is being made available from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

“If there’s anything we can do to help our neighbors, to help our community, we’re all in for it. So, we’re glad that we have this opportunity and we’re real glad the national association agreed to be a part of it as well," said Missoula Organization of Realtors president Brent Wahlberg.

Relief fund application information can be found at https://www.missoularealestate.com/realtors-relief-grants/.