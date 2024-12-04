Missoula Parking Commission relaunches ‘Food for Fines’

MISSOULA — Do you have some unpaid parking tickets in Missoula?

You might be able to pay them off sooner than expected if you donate food this holiday season.

The Missoula Parking Commission has relaunched its "Food for Fines" program after it was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations of non-perishable food can go towards paying off outstanding citations during December. Each item equals $2 off the balance on the car, up to $20, or 10 items for the month.

The food donations will be given to the Missoula Food Bank.

You can bring your donations to the Missoula Parking Commission at 128 West Main Street during weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.