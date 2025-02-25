Missoula PD asks public to stop searching for missing woman's dog due to safety concerns

MISSOULA — A 33-year-old Colorado woman is still missing after officials believe she drowned in the Clark Fork River last week while at Jacobs Island Dog Park with her dog.

The Missoula Police Department is now asking people to stop searching for the dog, Bamba.

MPD has issued an advisory stating while they're aware people are looking for Danit Ehrlich's dog Bamba, people should avoid the river and surrounding areas due to dangerous conditions.

MPD has been searching the area around Jacobs Island dog park since last Friday when Ehrlich is believed to have gone into the river.

Police say they do not have any evidence that Bamba left the river either.

Due to ice, swift currents, and unpredictable terrain, they're asking everyone to avoid the area.

Some people believe that Missoula should completely close the dog park during the winter months for public safety.

Anyone with information about Bamba is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

The Missoula Current reports there are clls for placing signs near the river warning of the dangers of high water and frozen banks have grown louder.

Some also believe that the city should completely close the dog park during the winter months for public safety, much like it does when closing Mount Jumbo to prevent a repeat of the 2014 avalanche that left one person dead.