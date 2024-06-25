Missoula picnic celebrates upcoming anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

MISSOULA — In preparation for the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a picnic celebrating the historic law was held on Tuesday in Missoula.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990 and prohibited the discrimination of people based on their disability. It also required employers to provide reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities.

The picnic was in large part meant to spread awareness of the ADA and all the benefits that it brings to those with disabilities.

Event organizers told MTN that many people often just wander up to the celebration not knowing what it is and come away with a greater understanding of what the ADA offers.

Showcased at the picnic were various bicycles and other rough terrain mobility chairs meant to show people that there are options for those that wish to get outside and go onto the trails.

However, not all the benefits of the ADA are in place yet, specifically around involuntary hospitalization of people with disabilities.

Some states — like Montana — have yet to implement solutions to this despite a 1999 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that requires it.

“We’re working with other independent living centers in Montana and other community-based organizations, and Montana DPHHS, to come up with a way to help, or come up with a way to make the state comply with the Olmstead ruling” Summit Independent Living spokesman Blake De Pastino told MTN.

Despite the challenges that people with disabilities still face, support from their community continues to help bring forward solutions to living a more equitable life.