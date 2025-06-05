LAKESIDE — The small communities of Somers and Lakeside sit along the West Shore of Flathead Lake on Highway 93.

For decades, a traffic safety vehicle that looks like law enforcement was parked at different locations in the area, helping make sure drivers kept their speed in check on the highway.

Now, after years of no traffic safety vehicle, a new car is now ready to make sure drivers are paying attention to their speed.

Watch to check out the new safety vehicle that looks to slow down drivers:

New traffic safety vehicle on Highway 93 in Lakeside

“You know coming out of Kalispell, the speed limit is 60 miles per hour, coming out of Polson, the speed limit is 60 miles per hour, and they converge on this small town of Lakeside,” said Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce Board Member Ric Gregson.

Deterring drivers from speeding through small communities off Highway 93 is the goal in Lakeside, where the speed limit drops drastically to 30 miles per hour.

“So, it will be a deterrent to slow the traffic down, and you know help keep the people safe,” added Gregson.

The Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a new traffic safety vehicle that was donated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Sean Wells/MTN News The Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a new traffic safety vehicle that was donated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Gregson said the community has invested $1,500 to add on lights and decals to help fool speeding drivers.

“We have a mannequin that we put inside with a uniform and a hat and it really does a great job for us and the community is very happy to have it back.”

Back in 2019, a parked traffic safety vehicle was crashed into by a driver off Highway 93, causing major damage.

“Just indicates to everyone in the community that we have to slow down, we have to be careful when we’re behind the wheel because it was a car, but it could be you are me," Gregson told MTN.

Sean Wells/MTN News Deterring drivers from speeding through small communities off Highway 93 is the goal in Lakeside, where the speed limit drops drastically to 30 miles per hour.

Gregson said they’re hoping to move the car around to different locations every two or three days.

He’s asking different businesses in Lakeside and Somers to reach out to the chamber of commerce if they would like to volunteer a parking space.

“Looking for places that, as I described that it could be hidden but seen.”

Lakeside resident Clint Anderson said the community is thrilled to have the traffic safety vehicle back safeguarding the highway.

“You know all we want people to do is to respect our town and our community, just take it easy, slow down and enjoy the view, it’s a beautiful view for gosh sakes! Why race through our town,” said Anderson.