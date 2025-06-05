Watch Now
Demar Pugh sought after walking away from Missoula Pre-Release Center

Demar Pugh, 23, walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Mullan Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 5, 2025.
MISSOULA — Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Thursday morning.

Demar Pugh, 23, walked away from the facility on Mullan Road shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Pugh is described as an African American man with a medium build and complexion. He weighs approximately 180 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

He has tattoos on his chest: “DP”, Angel wing, and infinity sign; Left Leg: “4”; pierced ears; scar on his forehead and eyebrow.

Pugh has a felony conviction out of Missoula County and is serving a 36-month Montana Department of Corrections sentence for four counts of criminal endangerment.

He now faces a felony escape charge after walking away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center.

Anyone with information about Pugh is asked to contact local law enforcement.

