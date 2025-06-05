Mission Valley Chainsaw Rendezvous brings carvers from across the world to Ronan

RONAN — The sixth Mission Valley Chainsaw Rendezvous is taking place from Thursday through Sunday, bringing chainsaw carvers from across the world to Ronan.

“We needed an event in Ronan, and we wanted to be unique, and we decided that this is, it just fits here. We have the timber, we have the agriculture, we have such a rich valley of resources for it. And so we just thought it was a good fit, and nobody has had done this. And so we decided we'd try it, and Ronan was just electrified,” said Mission Valley Chainsaw Rendezvous president Ronna Walchuk.

And with that electrification, many in Ronan came to help out.

“We have the high school kids out there working and stuff. And it's just, it's wonderful that the whole community pitches in,” said Walchuk.

“I get to be outside in the beautiful weather watching these amazing people carve all of these beautiful statues out of wood and with a chainsaw. How the heck do you do that?” said Loren Olson, a high school volunteer for the Mission Valley Chainsaw Rendezvous.

While this may be a competition, it is not necessarily a fierce one.

“Coming and seeing your friends that you've already got. Let alone meeting new ones and making those relationships. And yeah, who knows. Maybe win an award. Maybe make prize money or something. Yeah, it's just kind of a cherry on top of a dessert that's already really good,” said Hayden Wright, a carver at the Mission Valley Chainsaw Rendezvous.