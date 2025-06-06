Food, fun & friends: Downtown ToNight returns to Missoula

Zach Volheim Downtown ToNight

It's a sure sign that summer is almost here: Downtown ToNight has returned to Missoula. The crowds descended on Caras Park Thursday evening as the 24th season of the popular event kicked off.

This season will include 13 weeks of community gathering downtown through June, July and August.

"We'd say it's the heartbeat of Missoula for a reason," said Kristen Sackett, marketing and events director for Downtown Missoula Partnership. "You can feel the pulse at an event like this."

The event is not short of refreshments as it offers beer and lemonade, along with ice cream and açaí bowls to accommodate the warm weather.

If you miss something and want to try it, you have the chance every Thursday this summer as the same vendors are scheduled to return each week.

But it's not just food and drinks as the 2025 music lineup is stacked and includes many hometown bands like River City Rhythm and MoneyPenny. The band Blue Point will take the stage next week for the grand opening of the Caras Park river access.

"You get to see people maybe you haven't seen in a while, hang out with family, friends, and just walk away feeling so proud of this amazing community that we have," Sackett said.

At least 2,000 people are expected to enjoy Downtown ToNight. The Missoula Makers Collective Market is part of that draw as 30 creators are back in the booth to sell everything from cards to jewelry to original art.

The event isn't just for adults though as children's activities are also on the books, but it helps when the Dragon Hollow Playground is just feet away.

The hours for this year's event have been extended. The live music begins at 5:30, but you can enjoy the vendors and market from 5-9 p.m.

There are also opportunities for volunteer for Downtown Tonight. You can click here for more information.

"We hope everybody walks away from an event like this just realizing what an amazing community we have and how lucky we truly are," Sackett said.