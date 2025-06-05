Flathead Lake won't reach full pool this summer

POLSON — The warm and dry weather is taking a toll on the Flathead River Basin, with forecasts showing Flathead Lake will not reach full pool this summer.

Energy Keepers, Inc — which controls SKQ Dam, which feeds into the lake near Polson — is warning the public that streamflow runoff forecasts have dropped significantly.

Energy Keepers reports that the abnormally hot and dry conditions have forced operations at the dam to be at license-required minimums.

They're filling Flathead Lake as aggressively as possible while avoiding flood control limits, but despite these actions, the lake will not reach full pool this summer.

Energy Keepers believes the lake will reach peak levels on June 19 and then begin dropping.

