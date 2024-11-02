Missoula police empower women with a luncheon on safety

MISSOULA — With a goal of teaching women how to protect themselves, the Missoula Police Department hosted its first-ever personal safety for women luncheon on Friday.

Various law enforcement officers offered guidance on the legal use of force in self-defense and their knowledge of situational awareness, such as not burying your face in your phone when getting around.

Students were encouraged to take advantage of resources on campus such as campus police.

One major motivator behind today's luncheon was domestic violence awareness.

“More ladies are hurt and killed by the person that's supposed to love them than bad guys on the street. Things that you can look for is that you know anger issues, starting small, the control the anger, then getting into verbal abuse, that then can go into physical abuse," said Alain Burrese, Director of Defense with Reflex Protect.

You can order a non-lethal defensive spray introduced at the event at Reflex Protect.

Though this was the Missoula police department's first of these events, Whitney Bennett with the department tells MTN that it was so successful that they plan to host more.

