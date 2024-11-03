Women's self defense clinic hosted by St. Ignatius PD

ST. IGNATIUS — On Saturday afternoon, in the Tribal Community and Fitness Center in St. Ignatius, the St. Ignatius Police Department put on a self-defense clinic for women with some help from Ten Snakes Krav Maga and their instructor Amberly Walker.

Participants learn to actively get themselves out of a life-threatening situation, should they ever find themselves in one.

Walker emphasized that these skills are good for everybody to have not just women.

Not only can they help you escape, but by practicing they will help your overall fitness and self-esteem.

In the case where self-defense is necessary.

"Have hands up, palms facing out," Walker explained, "signal to people, stop, get back, go away. And if they don't, then you're poised and ready for your palm strikes."

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News A team practices the move taught by Walker

It is important to maintain your balance a good Krav stance when doing this.

Walker explained what it is like to teach others how to protect themselves if approached with a dangerous situation.

"For their confidence and just how they carry themselves, just hearing how it helps people is the most fulfilling part," Walker said.

Walker says that this is not just a one time class.

There will be more classes available, for more information you can visit the Ten Snakes Krav Maga Facebook page.

