Missoula Public Health hosting wildfire, extreme heat open houses

Health officials will talk about ways to prepare schools for rising temperatures, wildfire season and the overall health of students.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 09, 2024

MISSOULA — A pair of wildfire and extreme-heat resilience open houses will take place on Wednesday, July 10 in Missoula and Seeley Lake.

Missoula Public Health will discuss ways to protect and prepare schools for rising temperatures, wildfire season and the overall health of students.

Residents, parents and community members are invited to attend both events.

The open houses will discuss efforts aimed at Seeley-Swan High School, Russel Elementary School and Frenchtown Elementary School.

The events are from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation building and at the Floriculture Building #15 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration is requested for both events:

