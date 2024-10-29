City of Missoula pushing back against lawsuit over proposed East Missoula subdivision

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is pushing back against a lawsuit filed over a decision to rezone dozens of acres in East Missoula for redevelopment.

Some East Missoula residents filed a legal challenge after the Missoula City Council voted in August to annex and rezone a property in East Missoula.

The Aspire Subdivision project includes plans for over 250 housing units and two parks on 35 acres.

However, East Missoula residents argue the City of Missoula ignored its own growth policy and impacts to the community when approving the subdivision and annexation request.

The City of Missoula has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit because the petitioner "owns no property within the boundaries of the area to be annexed."

The City’s filing also argues that previous Montana Supreme Court rulings found property owners outside of the boundaries to be annexed lack standing.

An East Missoula resident involved in the lawsuit tells MTN their lawyers are filing a response to the city's motion.