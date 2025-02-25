Missoula warns of dangers at Jacob’s Island after presumed drowning

MISSOULA — After the presumed drowning of a woman and her dog in the Clark Fork River, calls for placing signs near the river warning of the dangers of high water and frozen banks have grown louder.

Some also believe that the city should close the Jacob's Island Dog Park completely during the winter months for public safety, much like it does when closing Mount Jumbo to prevent a repeat of the 2014 avalanche that left one dead.

“Maybe we should look at some sort of closure there during certain events for that dog park, being that we have other alternatives available,” said City Council member Bob Campbell. “It's something we should have a conversation on down the line.”

Members of City Council on Monday night offered their condolences to the family of Danit Ehrlick and her dog, Bamba. The pair went missing over the weekend while using the dog park, which sits along the Clark Fork River.

Based upon its search and investigation, the Missoula Police Department presumes the two drowned in the river. While details are still scarce, Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis said she has spoken with Ehrlick's family.

“I'm a dog owner too, and I can only imagine what that might feel like when you see your loved one potentially go in the water and wanting to rescue that animal,” Davis said. “This is something that's very sad and we take it seriously.”

Missoula Current The City of Missoula has posted a temporary sign at Jacob's Island.

Davis said the city's parks department has placed signage at Jacob's Island, and while some continue searching the riverbanks in hopes of finding Ehrlick's dog alive, officials are warning otherwise.

Davis also suggest that residents take their dogs to any one of the city's dog parks away from the frozen river.

“These are dangerous conditions, and we can't sign everywhere,” said Davis. “We have dog parks in our community away from the river.”

Other council members also shared their sadness over the incident and expressed thoughts for the family.

“Dogs are family too. It's a tough situation for sure,” said council member Stacie Anderson. “There are other dog parks that can be utilized during the time when the river looks peaceful and lovely on top, but it's still a river with a current below.”