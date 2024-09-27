Missoula’s First Step advocacy center expanding into larger space

MISSOULA — A Missoula advocacy center is taking big strides to provide new services to adults and children impacted by abuse and sexual violence.

Care providers and donors at First Step Resource Center celebrated the unveiling of new therapy offices on Thursday.

First Step, a part of Providence St. Patrick Hospital, offers medical and mental health care to survivors of abuse, coordinated with law enforcement and advocacy groups.

The center aims to present victims with a calmer alternative to the emergency room, with nurses on call 24/7 for free medical evaluations, and options for counseling and referrals.

The expansion gives First Step more room for social workers to continue therapy with clients longer term, without having to return to exam rooms that hold bad memories.

“So initially they come in, they get a medical exam, potentially they get an interview and that's what happens in one space,” said First Step Clinical Supervisor Mary Pat Hansen. “And now we can sort of separately do the ongoing healing work in a very specifically designed space that allows for healing and quiet focused energy with our clinicians.”

First Step will be able to provide more services with the additional space, expanding their care options for child victims. The new office underscores First Step's mission to support survivors and reduce trauma by creating a healing environment.