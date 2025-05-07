Missoula's Tab Club to have new owners

MISSOULA — A Missoula restaurant is tapping into new ownership and a new chapter.

The Tab Club on North Reserve Street announced earlier this week that the restaurant has been bought by Town Pump.

One of their gas stations sits right next to the Tap Club, at Reserve and Mullan.

The Tab Club's owners, Bob Powell and Nick Alonzo, say they're excited for the "new opportunity" and thanked the Missoula community.

The restaurant has been serving food and more than 30 beers on tap since 2023.

Saturday, May 10, will be its last day under the Tap Club name.