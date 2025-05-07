Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula's Tab Club to have new owners

A Missoula restaurant is tapping into new ownership and a new chapter.
Tap Club
MTN News file
The Tab Club on North Reserve Street in Missoula has been bought by Town Pump.
Tap Club
Posted

MISSOULA — A Missoula restaurant is tapping into new ownership and a new chapter.

The Tab Club on North Reserve Street announced earlier this week that the restaurant has been bought by Town Pump.

One of their gas stations sits right next to the Tap Club, at Reserve and Mullan.

The Tab Club's owners, Bob Powell and Nick Alonzo, say they're excited for the "new opportunity" and thanked the Missoula community.

The restaurant has been serving food and more than 30 beers on tap since 2023.

Saturday, May 10, will be its last day under the Tap Club name.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader