Missoulians find the thrill of the chill accessing new snow

MISSOULA — Year-round outdoor recreation is a big part of living in Missoula, and people are getting out, whether backcountry or cross-country skiing, this winter.

The key thing for many recreationists is access, and thanks to local nonprofits, staff, and other teams, people can use the trails and spaces they love no matter the weather.

“It's just like a meditation. It's an aerobic workout and I like that and it's so accessible," cross-country skier Andrea Reyes shared.

Emily Brown/MTN News Andrea Reyes is originally from Chile. She learned to cross-country ski during her high school exchange in Massachusetts

At the University of Montana golf course, cross-country skiers of all ages are clicking in for some laps like Reyes, who had some time off work mid-day.

“I have a break from my work and I come here. Just like couple hours and then I go back. You can't do that normally in the mountains,” Reyes said.

Trails are plowed by the Missoula Nordic Club. The club doesn't charge for its service but appreciates donations.

“I think that helps everyone to access every time. I think they just do a very nice job and I appreciate it," Reyes told MTN.

Rising above the golf course, Ruby Zitzer found a ski area accessible to pets as she took her dogs for a tour up Mount Sentinel.

“Oh, it's so fun. It's like their favorite thing, so it's a treat to be out there with them,” Zitzer said.

Emily Brown/MTN News Ruby Zitzer says the best ski days are those spent with her dogs

Zitzer notes while there is more risk in backcountry skiing, there are ways to make it as safe as possible, like taking an avalanche course.

“Just having good partners and people who are willing to slow down and talk to you about avalanche conditions and having a place like Marshall close by where it's not like high risk per se as far as avalanche conditions go,” Zitzer detailed.

Marshall Mountain in East Missoula is exactly where splitboarder Sarah O’Keefe spent the day practicing her backcountry skills.

“You know, we've never been up here before, but it was super nice to have something that was really easy to get to from town," O'Keefe said. "I think it took us like what, half an hour?”

Emily Brown/MTN News O'Keefe and her partner descend the Marshall headwall

For those looking to get into winter sports, all the women agree that being willing to try is the best place to start.

“Oh man, I learned the sport as an adult and you just have to be willing to fail a little bit. You just have to find your group of people who's patient and it's totally worth it," O'Keefe said.