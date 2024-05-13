Motorcyclist dies following crash on Orange Street in Missoula

MISSOULA — The motorcyclist who was injured in a May 4 crash on Orange Street in Missoula has died at a Missoula hospital.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash in the 200 block of South Orange Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 20-year-old man was "traveling at a high rate of speed" northbound near the intersection with First Street when he lost control of his motorcycle, went across the road, and hit a pickup truck that was heading southbound on South Orange Street.

The 20-year-old Missoula man — whose name has not been released — was taken to St. Patrick Hospital following the crash.