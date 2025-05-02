Rodeo ready: Meet Emma and Hollywood

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Spring Rodeo hits Missoula on May 2nd and 3rd. Athletes are prepping their animals to make sure they are in peak condition.

"The adrenaline rush is unmatched," Emma Atkinson, a member of the University of Montana Rodeo team, said.

Hollywood, Atkinson's horse, is making its barrel race debut in Missoula this year. But what the audience observes from the stands is only a glimpse into what it takes to compete.

"It's usually under 20 seconds that you see us and it's probably 20,000 hours it seems like of work," Atkinson said.

While the riding duo practices together three to four hours a night with the rodeo team, the meals are just as important.

Atkinson told MTN she spends about $200 on feed for her two horses.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Barrel runner, Emma Atkinson, and her horse Hollywood

"They have personalities just like humans do and they feed off of you, and you gotta build a huge trust with them," Atkinson said.

You can catch Emma and Hollywood in the barrel race at the Rodeo on Friday and Saturday. For more information, click here.

