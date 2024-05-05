Motorcycle vs. vehicle accident closes Orange St. Bridge

UPDATE 6:44 p.m.- Police confirm to MTN that the driver of the motorcycle has been transferred to a nearby hospital.

MISSOULA- Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on the 200 block of South Orange St. which prompted a closure of the Orange St. Bridge.

1st Street and Orange to Cregg Lane is closed while Missoula Police conduct their investigation, there is a heavy police presence on the scene.

Missoula Police advises drivers to use an alternative route.

MTN will update as updates become available.