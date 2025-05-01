Pets die in Thursday Clinton house fire

CLINTON — Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire in Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

While nobody was hurt, a few pets were killed.

When the responding agencies arrived on Pine Cone Drive, one end of the house was on fire. Crews then began to search inside the house for anyone inside.

Crews managed to contain the fire to one room, but the northern end of the house sustained pretty significant fire damage.

"Unfortunately, a few pets passed away in the fire, several dogs and one cat, the dogs perished for sure, the cat is not doing well, unfortunately," Missoula Rural Fire District Battalion Chief Ron Lubke said.

There was one person in the basement who wasn’t aware of the fire, but a neighbor knocked on their door to get them out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.