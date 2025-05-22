New breast milk donation program launches at Missoula's Community Medical Center

MISSOULA — Mothers in Missoula can now donate breast milk to help vulnerable newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Community Medical Center.

CMC has officially launched its milk donation program, becoming the second such program in Montana, through a partnership with the non-profit Northwest Mothers' Milk Bank.

Watch to learn more about donating mother's milk in Missoula:

Breast milk provides critical nutrients for newborn babies, especially those in the NICU who may be premature or facing health challenges.

"The more donors can donate their milk, the more we at the milk bank can assure that milk can come back to Montana babies and the hospitals in Montana," said Northwest Mothers' Milk Bank Clinical Outreach Director Joanne Ransom.

Miranda Panion became the program's first donor on May 21, contributing 400 ounces of breast milk.

"My son was actually born late preterm, so at 35 weeks. He's 15 months now and decided he's done with breast milk, but that left us with this big excess in the freezer," Panion said.

The donation process involves a screening interview and blood test to ensure safety.

"It was a quick phone call interview, just about some lifestyle stuff and then about a week later the blood draw just to check things out, and then a week post that was officially a donor," Panion said.

All of the donated milk is pasteurized before being provided to infants in need.

"We check for lots of infectious risk factors to make sure that those aren't present, you know, as a risk for the infant," said CMC Pediatrician and Nursery Director Dr. Liz Beil.

For vulnerable newborns, donated breast milk can be life-saving.

"It can save their life. It can also help optimize mom and babies' journey as they're just starting out in life," Beil said.

The program operates on a donation basis, with no cost to mothers who wish to contribute.

"Donors are not financially compensated. They are truly altruistically donating their milk," Ransom said.

