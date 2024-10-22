New Missoula initiative seeks to support incarcerated homeless population

MISSOULA — Housing is a hot topic in Western Montana and an evolving conversation in Missoula.

A new program between Missoula County and the local housing organization Homeword hopes to have at least one answer to the crisis.

The Just Home Project initiative's goal is to provide incarcerated people who do not have housing stability the tools they need to re-enter society after being released.

Missoula County will receive $246,000 from the MacArthur Foundation to create a plan to help those leaving the criminal justice system.



"We know that insecure and unstable housing after exiting incarceration can lead to re-offending and going back into the system," said Homeword Executive Director Karissa Trujillo. "The next several months will focus on details of the plan, which could include acquiring or developing housing.

At the end of that process, the County will be eligible for more funding to implement the plan at the end of the process, which could take up to 27 months.