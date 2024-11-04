Over 60% of Missoula County absentee ballots returned for Nov. 5 election

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Elections Office reports that more than 60% of absentee ballots have been returned for the Tuesday election.

Voters who still need to drop off their ballots on Election Day can go to one of the following locations on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:



McCormick Park - 600 Cregg Lane

Russell Street - between YMCA and Fairgrounds

Any polling place

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Missoula County.

Registered voters who did not receive ballots in the mail will vote at a polling place.

Voters can visit myvoterpagemt.com to check their polling location and make a plan to vote on Tuesday.

Missoula Votes

Election Day voter registration is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street.

Elections officials note that all voters in line by 8 p.m. on Tuesday will be served.

Additional information from the Missoula County Elections Office:

The following polling place locations will be open on Election Day:

