Planning Board votes to not recommend proposed East Missoula subdivision to City Council

DeNova Homes and 406 Engineering are seeking to bring 252 homes to East Missoula over the next 10 years
The Missoula Consolidated City-County Land Use Planning Board denied 8 out of 10 motions for the Aspire Subdivision proposed for East Missoula.
MISSOULA — The Missoula Consolidated City-County Land Use Planning Board denied eight out of 10 motions for the Aspire Subdivision proposed for East Missoula on August 6 following a meeting that lasted four hours.

DeNova Homes and 406 Engineering are seeking to bring 252 homes to East Missoula over the next 10 years and annex an almost 36-acre parcel of land into the city's jurisdiction.

Residents of East Missoula have been vocal about the proposed subdivision, sharing that it doesn't fit the character of the area.

East Missoula residents watch a presentation on the proposed Aspire Subdivision.

The vote to preliminarily approve motions and recommend the subdivision to the Missoula City Council took place after being rescheduled from the original date of July 17.

Motions failed on the rezone character overlay requested by the developers — shifting from RT5.4 Residential to RT5.4 Residential/Aspire Neighborhood Character Overlay — for the subdivision, variances to the right of ways, and the preliminary plat application.

Board members shared that their reasons for voting no included concerns about riparian zone/home setbacks from the Clark Fork River, right-of-way easements, and having too many variances/changes needed for the subdivision to fit into the area.

The issue now moves to the Missoula City Council to vote to approve the rezone and annexation on August 12.

