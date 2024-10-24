Public hearing scheduled to remove urban camping from Missoula parks

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council Committee of the Whole voted Wednesday to hold a public hearing on December 2, 2024, to hear more about potentially removing camping in parks from the urban camping ordinance.

The City Council passed the original urban camping ordinance in June which allowed members of the unhoused community to camp in public parks.

The Supreme Court has since overturned the Grants Pass decision, prompting Ward 6 representative Sandra Vasecka and five other council members to sponsor an amendment to remove the section allowing urban camping in the parks.

“There shouldn't be camping in parks. I think that too many safety issues, enforcement issues," one person attending the meeting commented.”

“We don't want camping in our city parks because of the safety for our children," another person said.

“The changes to this ordinance lack logic and our aim solely of punishing houseless individuals for simply existing when shelters are full," a third person told the committee. "Why is criminalization the first response from the city?”

Missoula residents had two minutes each to share their thoughts on the proposed amendment resulting in a mixture of support and opposition.

The amendment would also change the punishment from a civil citation to a misdemeanor with a $50 fine.

“We're simply taking out park space. And what we're being told online, the from the provider community and from our own, you know, MPD and things like, there's not a significant amount of people who are in parks. It just creates an unneeded conflict,” City Council Ward 5 representative Stacy Anderson said.

The unhoused crisis is not new to community members.

While the city funds the Johnson Street Shelter and the Poverello Center, finances often dictate the level of services offered.

"We want to make sure that we are continuing to provide services in the way we can,” City Council Ward 4 representative Mike Nugent said.

Tensions did rise during the committee hearing about a proposal that's caused public backlash since June.

Council members acknowledged the strong reactions — saying changes should be made.

“We need to look at parts of this, coordinates that aren't working very well, and makes modifications. That's what good governance is,” Ward 3 representative Gwen Jones said.

Council members would vote 7-to-3 to move the park camping ban forward.

A public hearing will be held at the December 2 Missoula City Council meeting which begins at 6 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers at 140 West Pine Street.