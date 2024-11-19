Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Public invited to comment on Missoula land use draft plan

Missoula residents will have a chance to weigh in on the city's land use draft plan on Tuesday evening.
City of Missoula Seal
Posted

MISSOULA — Missoula residents will have a chance to weigh in on the city's land use draft plan on Tuesday evening.

The plan is a result of a two-year community process to update the long-term vision for growth in Missoula.

It outlines a plan for supporting housing, attracting new businesses, and protecting the environment based on population and economic development projections.

The Missoula Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on the draft plan during its 6 p.m. meeting.

The Missoula City Council will then hold a public hearing at its Dec. 9, 2024, meeting where they will decide to adopt, modify, or reject the plan.

Additional information about the Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan can be found at https://www.engagemissoula.com/hub-page/our-missoula.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader