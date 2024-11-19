Public invited to comment on Missoula land use draft plan

MISSOULA — Missoula residents will have a chance to weigh in on the city's land use draft plan on Tuesday evening.

The plan is a result of a two-year community process to update the long-term vision for growth in Missoula.

It outlines a plan for supporting housing, attracting new businesses, and protecting the environment based on population and economic development projections.

The Missoula Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on the draft plan during its 6 p.m. meeting.

The Missoula City Council will then hold a public hearing at its Dec. 9, 2024, meeting where they will decide to adopt, modify, or reject the plan.

Additional information about the Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan can be found at https://www.engagemissoula.com/hub-page/our-missoula.