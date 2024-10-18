Residents of Missoula's Eagle Watch Estates continue push for better living conditions

MISSOULA — Missoula's Eagle Watch Estates is advertised as accessible apartments for the elderly or people with disabilities.

However, tenants say living conditions and communication with their property management are not up to standard. They add that they will continue to apply pressure until all maintenance issues have been resolved.

Eagle Watch Resident Paul Hughes told MTN, "It's just more helpful to all of us to stand up for ourselves."

Emily Brown/MTN News Paul Hughes is worried about the living conditions in his apartment at Eagle Watch Estates.

Since May, tenants in a low-income apartment have been speaking out, wanting their property management group — Accessible Spaces Incorporated (ASI) — to better respond to their needs.

Hughes shared that bathroom fans aren't working — lingering steam sets off fire alarms and moisture brings mold.



"The main fans don't work in my room and they don't work with a lot of people in the building." He continued, "Now, [there is] some mold that's on my ceiling in the bathroom. It could be spreading and it could possibly make me sick."

A representative from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) conducted interviews in June and scoped out the property's conditions.

A key ask from residents was a property caretaker. Alessandro Mitchell from the Missoula Tenants Union said one has been hired and is working.

"There have been some things done but there are still some deeper things that have yet to be addressed," Mitchell stated.

Emily Brown/MTN News Alessandro Mitchell believes that working with HUD has helped those living at Eagle Watch.

Residents say there is still work to be done including changing flood lights, fixing windows, and more. That is why they are having a phone-athon, calling and emailing Minnesota-based ASI.

The residents noted that the greater community can get involved by calling too.

Mitchell detailed, "There's too much distance. What the residents here would like is if management would attend our meetings."

"I just wish they would, would talk to us more and ask us more questions about what exactly we want to be done," Hughes added.

MTN reached out to ASI to see how often they have direct contact with Eagle Watch residents but ASI did not respond by news time on Oct. 18, 2024.

