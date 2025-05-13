Road work closing part of Higgins in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — A heads up for Missoula's downtown drivers — road work is taking place on Higgins.

The southbound lanes of Higgins Avenue will be closed between Main Street and Front Street until Friday.

Vehicles are diverted to Main and Front, but the sidewalk is still open for pedestrians and walked bikes.

The work is part of a city plan to improve Missoula's stormwater system.

The project kicked off on Monday and is expected to last three weeks.

Beginning on Friday, one southbound lane of Higgins will reopen.