Roughly a thousand people rally in Missoula to protect public lands

MISSOULA — On Sunday, nearly a thousand people marched from McCormick Park to Caras Park and back — advocating for environmental protections and public land management amidst federal cuts.

The "March for Our Public Lands" protest began at 11 a.m. with several speakers, including several democratic Missoula lawmakers, marking the start of the protest by addressing the crowd.

"By taking away the people who take care of the land, it's going to open it up for potentially private sale or turning the land over to the states, which could then lead to private sale, which is not what we're trying to do," said Haley Gamertsfelder, co-organizer of the march.

Last month, thousands of U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service employees were fired from their positions by the Department of Government Efficiency — or DOGE.

While many of the layoffs are being challenged in court, protesters say the move is a detriment to federal public lands. The federal cuts have been controversial, and the Trump Administration states that it is part of their goal to optimize government operations and eliminate inefficiencies.

But for protesters in Missoula, Sunday's march was a way to show that the people want to take back the political narrative.

“I feel like just because there's so many other people that are passionate about it, me as well, and I think it's an important turning point in history that we need to have out there," said Aiden Havens, a protestor and photographer.

Organizers of the protest argued for protesters to call upon their elected officials, whether they be in the Montana legislature or the federal congressional delegation, to take action.

