Runners start off New Year at Resolution 5K in Missoula

MISSOULA — Some people started off their New Year at the starting line of the Resolution 5K in Missoula on Wednesday.

Runners started 2025 on the right foot as they ran just over three miles, beginning and ending at Missoula's Pineview Park.

The race began at 10 a.m. on level terrain but later included a hill.

The scenic route attracted dozens of runners, including Kyler Harris.



The high school student signed up for the 5K because he believes practice makes perfect — and that showed when he earned first place.

Harris had some advice for those who may be planning their resolutions.

"The main thing is just be consistent. If your goal is to run a certain amount of miles just stay consistent and run every day," Harris told MTN.

People who are up for another race can participate in the Frozen Feet Challenge as a New Year’s resolution.

More information about the Frozen Feet Challenge can be found here.