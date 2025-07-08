Scott and Phillips streets intersection closed for construction

MISSOULA — Heads up if you're driving on Missoula's west side.

Starting Monday, crews are installing a roundabout at the Scott and Phillips Street intersection.

The City is also installing upgraded pedestrian crossings, streetlights, buffered bike lanes and drainage improvements.

The total cost of the project comes to just under a million dollars, with funding from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and City transportation impact fees.

Construction has closed the intersection and the Scott Street Bridge.

Detours to Reserve and Orange streets will be in place for approximately seven weeks.