Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Scott and Phillips streets intersection closed for construction

Scott St construction
Emily Brown/MTN News
Starting Monday, crews are installing a roundabout at the Scott and Phillips Street intersection.
Scott St construction
Posted

MISSOULA — Heads up if you're driving on Missoula's west side.

Starting Monday, crews are installing a roundabout at the Scott and Phillips Street intersection.

The City is also installing upgraded pedestrian crossings, streetlights, buffered bike lanes and drainage improvements.

The total cost of the project comes to just under a million dollars, with funding from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and City transportation impact fees.

Construction has closed the intersection and the Scott Street Bridge.

Detours to Reserve and Orange streets will be in place for approximately seven weeks.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader