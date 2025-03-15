St. Patrick's festivities set for Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula St. Patrick's Day festivities will celebrate Irish culture, highlighting Catholic heritage, a passion for whiskey, and a lively downtown parade.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, March 15, starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 9:30 p.m.

The Friends of Irish, an organization established to gather those with a love for Ireland, helped coordinate the events.

“We’re talking about a Saint so the first event of the day is gonna be Mass," Traolach Oriordian said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News St. Francis Xavier

The 8 a.m. mass will take place at St. Francis Xavier where one of the readings will be in Gaelic.

"All are welcome to attend that are interested in learning more about Saint Patrick and the Irish Studies program and how that fits into our culture," Pastor C. Hightower SJ, said. "The Irish culture has been so important to the state.”

After mass, the parade kicks off at noon. The march will start at the intersection of Spruce and Higgins and will showcase Irish music and dance.

Afterward, families can go to the Carousel for Missoula, where free rides will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

At the Rhino, there will be whiskey tasting from 2-4 p.m.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The Rhino, a downtown Missoula bar

Traolach Oriordian said he hopes the biggest takeaway from the Irish culture from the participants on Saturday is their love for life and good sense of humor.

"They [we] know how to enjoy life," Oriordain said.

The all-day celebration will end at a banquet held at The Holiday Inn. Tickets can be purchased online. All of the proceeds will go towards Irish Studies and the continuation of its growth at the University of Montana.

