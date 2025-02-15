Structure fire on Crestview Lane in Missoula put out, no injuries reported

MISSOULA — On Saturday afternoon, around 1:00 PM, the City of Missoula Fire Department received a call for a structure fire on Crestview Lane.

Three fire engines responded to the scene, including one ladder engine. The fire was put out shortly after crews arrived.

No injuries were reported and the occupants were able to safely evacuate with their pet. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A fire investigator has been assigned.

We will provide an update once more information is available.