Three cats die in Missoula area house fire

MISSOULA — Three house cats died in a fire Tuesday morning at a home northwest of Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District reported that crews were called to a residence along Big Flat Road just before 8:30 a.m. due to a report of smoke coming from the windows and doors of a home.

When MRFD crews arrived, smoke was visible from the mobile home's eaves.

Firefighters searched the residence after initial reports indicated a person was still inside, but no people were found.

The fire was located in the kitchen and quickly contained.

No injuries were reported, but three house cats were found deceased in the home.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The damage to the home is estimated to be around $40,000.

In total, 15 firefighters responded along with two engines, four water tenders, a ladder truck, and two command units. Frenchtown Rural Fire District provided mutual aid.

Several other agencies were also called to the scene including the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Electric Cooperative, and the American Red Cross.