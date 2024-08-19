University of Montana kicks off move-in day in Missoula

MISSOULA — Monday marked move-in day at the University of Montana and you could feel the energy on campus with students excited to start the new school year.

“Just exciting to meet a lot of new people and just a new chapter in life, I guess,” said Mila Radz, a first-year student at UM in Missoula.

“Yeah, I'm excited to start classes” added Claire Kelley, another first-year student.

“Yeah, I'm so excited for just the fall like football games and everything” Julia Kanau, a first-year student, chimed in.

Zach Volheim/MTN News August 19, 2024, marked move-in day on the University of Montana campus in Missoula.

Besides the excitement of the students moving in, there is also joy from the parents that are helping their children move in and getting them ready for the next chapter in their lives.

“So this spending is all about preparing your kids to leave and become successful members of society. So this is the next step in that chapter today” said Like Ankey, parent of a first-year student.

For the University itself, this is a big day as over 2,000 students are moving in all in one big push. UM was ready on Monday and officials are ready to get the year going.

Zach Volheim/MTN News August 19, 2024, was a big day at the University of Montana as over 2,000 students moved in.

“It's all hands on deck and we have about 3,000 employees here at the University of Montana and most of them are volunteering their time today to help students move in. We want to make sure that every student succeeds when they come to the U and that matters from the first time they step foot on campus,” explained UM spokesman Dave Kuntz.

"And so this whole week is about building community, working with students to make sure they understand the opportunities and the responsibilities that come with being a UM student," Kuntz continued. "And it's exciting to see the parents today. And hopefully four years from now, we see them again as their students are crossing the stage with diploma in hand.”

Beyond the excitement for the school year, there's also the excitement for sporting events and student events to return and as the new school year begins to kick off.