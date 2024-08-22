University of Montana opens new dining hall

MISSOULA — The University of Montana opened its new dining hall The Lodge on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, and students are excited about it.

“I'm excited for like just the different options that they have available. So like the food zoo last year was a lot of you get a buffet. If you don't want that, then you either get a hamburger or like pasta of their choice kind of," said UM student Sydney Wolf. "So I really, I'm happy that they have like different menus that you can go choose off of.”

The dining hall has two floors with an open floor plan but there are seating areas that are tucked away, two terraces and seemingly countless amounts of seating and natural light.

Tommy Martino/University of Montana President Seth Bodnar breaks bread to commemorate the grand opening of The Lodge Dinning Center on the University of Montana campus on Aug. 22, 2024, in Missoula.

The Lodge has seating for roughly 1,000 students and options for everyone. And a lot of those options contain food that is sourced locally, including straight from the university’s garden, with 3,000 pounds being harvested this year alone.

“My favorite part of this new dining hall is the, there's unlimited possibilities here,” said University of Montana Director of Residential Dining Kacey Gardipee. “I mean, with the culinary arts are really is, but also, you know, the art of people and hospitality, there's so much growth and potential for us to really grow into what we all want to be and what we can be for this university and what we can be as individuals. And this place finally offers that.”

Beyond the food, students are also excited about how the new dining hall provides new options for study areas, as the old dining hall left a lot to be desired.

Tommy Martino/University of Montana The Lodge is pictured on July 30, 2024, as it nears the grand opening.

“I’m really excited to see, it'll be more study-friendly rather than like trying to like study in like [in the] Food Zoo and...eating at the same time, like because you had to pay to get into Food Zoo no matter what, pretty much. But here you don't have to. So that's really nice” UM student Sydney Wolf told MTN.

Overall, the new dining hall will offer better food in a better environment and serve future generations of Grizzlies.

The University of Montana provided the following information about the Lodge: