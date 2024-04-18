University of Montana students practice for medical emergencies involving athletes

MISSOULA — When an athlete gets injured while competing an entire host of people need to jump into action, all working together to keep that person safe.

That type of situation takes a lot of training — rare, hands-on training.

University of Montana students met in the Adams Center on Wednesday to practice what to do when football players are injured.

Students studying sports, family, and paramedicine received hands-on training by practicing lifts, undoing helmets, and working together.

James Dobson/MTN News University of Montana students met in the Adams Center to practice what to do when football players are injured on April 17, 2024, in Missoula.

Instructor Kerry Haney said that team building is the point of the exercise.

“It broadens perspectives about the roles and scope of practice and training of each other, so they understand how to partner better on teams when they’re out in their career.”

Someone hurt at a game needs to be carried out safely, put in the ambulance and then treated in the emergency room.

A high-tech dummy that can breathe, bleed, talk, and take medicine served as the patient for the nearly 100 students.

James Dobson/MTN News Simulation in Motion Montana used a high-tech dummy that can breathe, bleed, talk, and take medicine as part of the training exercise.

Simulation in Motion Montana ran the training, controlling the patient from the next room. Executive Director Sara Kaull said events like this can really help students feel the high-stress situation.

“You don’t want to send students into the field never having actually practiced on something that’s life-like,” Kaull said. “It’s not a theory anymore. You get to get your hands in there, get dirty, and figure out if you like the job or not.”

Kaull added that the technology to help students learn is always improving, and the people who took part in the training will be some of the most prepared in the state.