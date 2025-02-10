University of Montana to screen ‘Fire Problem’ documentary with panel discussion

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will host a screening of “The Fire Problem,” an hour-long documentary addressing the global wildfire crisis, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the University Center Theater.

Following the screening, a panel of fire experts will lead a discussion and answer audience questions.

The event will explore science-based strategies to address wildfire challenges and offer opportunities to talk with leading fire experts.

Directed by Sean O’Brien and Antonio Torres, this UM Wilderness Institute documentary traces the roots of the current wildfire problem and features fire scientists, managers and firefighters.

"Drawing on their expertise, the film outlines clear and actionable solutions to mitigate wildfire destruction, offering hope in the face of a growing crisis," a news release states.

The panelists are Dr. Mark Finney, U.S. Forest Service research forester; Dr. Dave Calkin, Forest Service research forester; Brad Pietruszka, Forest Service fire management specialist; Jane Darnell, retired Forest Service deputy regional forester; Dr. Diane Smith, retired Forest Service research historian; and Dr. Carl Seielstad, UM fire science professor, chair of Forest Management and assistant director of the University’s National Center for Landscape Fire Analysis.

The film and screening are made possible through contributions from Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station’s Missoula Fire Sciences Lab, the UM Graduate School and the Northern Rockies Fire Science Network.