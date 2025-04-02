University of Mule-tana: pack train returns to UM Summer Kickoff

MISSOULA — Despite the weather, a Forest Service mule train packed onto the University of Montana’s oval on Tuesday, to help kick off excitement for summer classes.

“Today is for the summer program, but somehow it's snowing today,” said Connie Chiu, a Fulbright instructor of calligraphy at UM, who came to check out the pack.

The mules are from the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region Pack Team. This is the fifth time the mules have made the trot from their home at the historic ranger station in the Ninemile to campus for the annual UM Summer Kickoff.

At the event, they help raise awareness and excitement for the university’s summer classes. There is even a packing demonstration, which gives students an inside look at what to expect from instructor Eva Maggi’s course.

Watch the full story here:

Mules at UM

“I teach students how to pack and also a lot about wilderness policy, about issues that come up when you are in wilderness, wildfire and wilderness, tribal use of wilderness, all different kinds of issues, wildlife,” Maggi said. “Then, I take them on a five-day pack trip in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.”

The mules take part in educational events, community service and lots of Forest Service work across the region.

“The Ninemile pack train here, of the US Forest Service, serves us, serves the public with bringing supplies into the Bob Marshall and other wilderness areas, and I thought it would be a great connection to bring them to the oval at the university before their season starts,” Maggi said.

Meet-the-mules teaches people about the pack team and the work they do, while allowing students to learn about upcoming opportunities.

“I think students have a fun time just coming over and saying hi to the mules, but also to come over and learn about other summer programs,” Maggi said. “So, I think it's a win-win for everybody.”

The mules definitely drew a crowd, with plenty getting up close to check them out.

“It's my first time to see the mules,” said Chiu. “They are so cute.”

But, for Chiu, the kickoff went beyond petting the mules.

“There's many tables about the outdoor and the wellness and the nature of Montana. That's a great opportunity to be here,” she said.

Despite the weather, the mules helped pack in some summer stoke.

“I think everybody else is pretty excited about summer too,” Maggi said. “You have to think warm, you know, to be warm.”