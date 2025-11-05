Voters reject Missoula County infrastructure levy request

MISSOULA — The Missoula County infrastructure levy failed by more than 2,000 votes in the Tuesday, Nov. 4, election.



Missoula County manages 264 miles of paved roads and 180 miles of gravel roads. A total of 123 bridges are maintained by the county, including nine pedestrian bridges, many of which aren't in the best condition.

The levy the county sought would have been permanent, meaning each year they would have received $1.8 million, with the average annual cost for county taxpayers being approximately $26.

"While we're disappointed the levy didn't pass, we know supporting a tax increase is not easy. We will continue to look into creative funding solutions to make much-needed repairs on county bridges and roads, though it will be more of an uphill battle without this additional funding," Missoula County commissioners Juanita Vero, Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick said in a statement.