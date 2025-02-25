Winning names announced for Missoula's snowplows!

MISSOULA — After months of deliberation and over 388 name suggestions, the winners of Missoula's snowplow-naming contest have been announced!

The three winning names are: The Big LePlowski, Scoop Dogg and Darth Blader.

The Big LePlowski received 616 votes and was suggested by Angela Medina. Scoop Dogg got 323 votes and was suggested by Will Campbell. Darth Blader received 309 votes and was suggested by Chelsea Whitman.

Deputy Public Work's Director Brian Hensel announced the names at Missoula City Council's meeting Monday night.

"This contest was a fun way to recognize how essential our snowplows and operators are," Hensel said. "And clearing snow and ice from our streets these last couple of weeks, we've definitely had a chance to demonstrate that."

Vinyl stickers displaying the names will be added to the plows once the weather permits. Winners also have the chance to get their picture taken in front of their plow.

"We will not be painting that plow (Darth Blader) black with a red light-saber," Hensel said. "Sorry."

Local residents were able to submit names on Engage Missoula's website from December through January 19. City staff narrowed it down to the top 12 — residents then voted on their favorite three.

