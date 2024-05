MISSOULA- The Missoula Police Department is asking the public to be on the look out for 14- year-old Alexis Hoehn.

Hoehn is five feet five inches and 135 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen in a 2014 blueish-teal Ford Focus with the Montana license plate 435945C.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 and reference the case number 2024-18126