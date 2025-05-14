Watch Now
Reminder issued on how to dispose of bear spray safely

Republic Services is reminding people to dispose of bear spray correctly for the safety of their employees.
MISSOULA — Republic Services is reminding people to dispose of bear spray correctly for the safety of their employees.

Customers were texted and called customers on Monday night as a friendly reminder to throw away bear spray in the correct manner.

For the safety of everyone, make sure the canister is fully discharged and wrapped in a bag before throwing it away.

Go outside and spray the can down air until fully discharged.

If you're unable to do this, you can take it to a hazardous material disposal site or one of the stations at Glacier National Park.

