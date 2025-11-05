Davis sails to reelection; City Council incumbents see mixed results

MISSOULA — Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis coasted to her first full term in office on Tuesday night, more than doubling her opponent's votes, while City Council incumbents saw mixed results.

Davis secured her first full term in office on Tuesday by winning more than 68% of the votes. The total voter turnout was roughly 42%.



"I'm overjoyed about these results. It's been an honor to serve these first two years, and I feel we've accomplished a lot,” Davis said. “But there's so much more we're going to work on together. These election results tell me that Missoula says to keep going. We've got momentum on things we've made progress on, and a lot more to go.”

Several City Council incumbents also had strong nights, including Mike Nugent in Ward 4 and Stacie Anderson in Ward 6. Nugent secured 65% of the votes in his race while Anderson ended the night with 71% of the votes in her ward.

Incumbent Ward 6 council member Kristen Jordan also won in a closer race with 52% of the vote.

However, other City Council incumbents weren't as successful in their bid for reelection. Challenger Sean McCoy unseated Sandra Vasecka with 1,764 votes to 1,162. Vasecka was seeking her third term on council.

Ward 3 council member Daniel Carlino also lost his reelection bid to former council member Jennifer Savage with 2,056 votes to 2,229 votes. Savage formerly served Ward 1 but was forced to resign the seat when she moved to Ward 3.

“I’m honored by the support from the voters in Ward 3," Savage said. "I’m looking forward to working on the issues that matter most to Missoula.”

Political newcomer Betsy Craske took the race for Ward 1 with 61% of the vote.

With the players now set, Davis said the city can get back to work.

“I'm grateful for folks who believe in me and a strong council for us to be able to implement some big things, like code reform and the things we want to get accomplished through that work,” Davis said. “As we continue to make Missoula more affordable, connected and responsive, these four years are going to be responsive and fun.