Missoula County issues reminders ahead of June 4 primary elections

There are a few things you should know to make sure you are ready to vote in Tuesday's primary election
Missoula County Elections Center
Hannah Hislop/MTN News file
The Missoula County Elections Center on Russell Street will be open on June 4, 2024, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Missoula County Elections Center
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 03, 2024

MISSOULA — Tuesday, June 4, marks primary election day in Montana and there are a few things you should know to make sure you are ready to vote.

If you opted to receive your ballot by mail, it’s too late to send it in, but you can drop it off at one of the 20 polling locations around Missoula. Ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The following drop-off locations will be open starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday:

  • Drive-thru drop off on Russell St. between the fairgrounds and YMCA
  • Drive-thru drop off at McCormick Park
  • Any polling place
  • Missoula Elections Center drop box

There are 20 polling places in Missoula for the June 4 election:

  • Bonner School - 9045 Highway 200 E, Bonner 59823
  • Clinton Elementary School - 20397 E Mullan Rd, Clinton 59825
  • Former Cold Springs School - 2625 Briggs St, Missoula 59803
  • CS Porter School - 2510 Central Ave, Missoula 59804
  • East Missoula Community Center - 314 Montana Ave, Missoula 59802
  • Frenchtown Fire Station - 16875 Marion, Frenchtown 59834
  • Gray Wolf Satellite Office - 20750 US-93, Missoula 59808
  • Hellgate Elementary School - 2385 Flynn Ln, Missoula 59808
  • Lifelong Learning Center - 310 S Curtis, Missoula 59801
  • Lolo School - 5305 Farm Ln, Lolo 59847
  • Lowell School - 1200 Sherwood St, Missoula 59802
  • MCPS Admin Building - 909 South Ave. West, Missoula 59801
  • Missoula Library - 455 E Main, Missoula 59802 
  • Petty Creek Fire Station - 995 Terrace View Dr, Alberton 59820
  • Potomac Greenough Community Center - 29827 Potomac Rd, Bonner 59823
  • Seeley Lake Elementary School - 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake 59868
  • Spring Meadows Fire Station - 9350 Ladyslipper, Missoula 59808
  • Swan Valley School - 6423 Highway 83 N, Condon 59826
  • Target Range School - 4095 South Ave West, Missoula 59804
  • James E. Todd Building - 32 Campus Dr / University Center, Missoula 59812

If you are voting in person, you can find your polling place and check your registration information online.

Missoula County recommends in-person voters locate their polling place prior to June 4.

Voter registration can be done at the Missoula County Elections Office at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula.

If you have any other questions, you can call 406-258-4751 or send an email to electioninfo@missoulacounty.us.

