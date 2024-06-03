Missoula County issues reminders ahead of June 4 primary elections

MISSOULA — Tuesday, June 4, marks primary election day in Montana and there are a few things you should know to make sure you are ready to vote.

If you opted to receive your ballot by mail, it’s too late to send it in, but you can drop it off at one of the 20 polling locations around Missoula. Ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The following drop-off locations will be open starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday:



Drive-thru drop off on Russell St. between the fairgrounds and YMCA

Drive-thru drop off at McCormick Park

Any polling place

Missoula Elections Center drop box

There are 20 polling places in Missoula for the June 4 election:



Bonner School - 9045 Highway 200 E, Bonner 59823

Clinton Elementary School - 20397 E Mullan Rd, Clinton 59825

Former Cold Springs School - 2625 Briggs St, Missoula 59803

CS Porter School - 2510 Central Ave, Missoula 59804

East Missoula Community Center - 314 Montana Ave, Missoula 59802

Frenchtown Fire Station - 16875 Marion, Frenchtown 59834

Gray Wolf Satellite Office - 20750 US-93, Missoula 59808

Hellgate Elementary School - 2385 Flynn Ln, Missoula 59808

Lifelong Learning Center - 310 S Curtis, Missoula 59801

Lolo School - 5305 Farm Ln, Lolo 59847

Lowell School - 1200 Sherwood St, Missoula 59802

MCPS Admin Building - 909 South Ave. West, Missoula 59801

Missoula Library - 455 E Main, Missoula 59802

Petty Creek Fire Station - 995 Terrace View Dr, Alberton 59820

Potomac Greenough Community Center - 29827 Potomac Rd, Bonner 59823

Seeley Lake Elementary School - 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake 59868

Spring Meadows Fire Station - 9350 Ladyslipper, Missoula 59808

Swan Valley School - 6423 Highway 83 N, Condon 59826

Target Range School - 4095 South Ave West, Missoula 59804

James E. Todd Building - 32 Campus Dr / University Center, Missoula 59812

If you are voting in person, you can find your polling place and check your registration information online.

Missoula County recommends in-person voters locate their polling place prior to June 4.

Voter registration can be done at the Missoula County Elections Office at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula.

If you have any other questions, you can call 406-258-4751 or send an email to electioninfo@missoulacounty.us.