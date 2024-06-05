Watch Now
NewsMontana PoliticsMissoula Elections

Actions

One simple mistake could cost Missoula County voters their vote

Missoula County voters have been coming to the Elections Center all day to vote for the candidates they support
Missoula County voters have been coming to the Elections Center all day to vote for the candidates they support.
Ballot drop-box at Missoula County Elections Center, Missoula
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 04, 2024

MISSOULA — Voters of Missoula County have been coming to the Elections Center all day Tuesday to vote for the candidates they support and local government decisions.

Missoula voters have the chance to vote for their ideal Federal, State and local candidates to run for election in November.

Voters are also deciding whether to approve or deny a fire levy which if approved would allow fire departments to add more personnel for the first time since 2008.

Missoula County Elections Director Bradley Seaman says voters should be careful to make sure they do not vote for multiple party ballots to ensure their vote is counted.

“You get all of the ballots but what’s critical is you can only vote one,” Seaman said. “So far as we’ve gone through this process we’ve rejected hundreds of ballots due to voters voting more than one party ballot you must pick one party and vote that party otherwise we can’t determine which ballot was meant to be voted by that voter and by law we must reject that ballot.”

If you haven’t turned in your ballot there is still time to do so at a valid dropoff location or at the Missoula County Elections Center by 8 p.m.

More local news from KPAX
Voting Ballots

Western Montana News

June 4, 2024 Western Montana election results (unofficial)

MTN News
8:11 PM, Jun 04, 2024
UM Job Fair

Missoula County

University of Montana seeking applicants for over 50 open positions

Emily Brown
4:20 PM, Jun 04, 2024
flathead primary election

Flathead County

Flathead voters flock to polling places to vote in Montana Primary Election

Kiana Wilson
3:35 PM, Jun 04, 2024
U.S. Capitol MTN

Montana Politics

Voters to decide U.S. House candidates in Montana’s western district

Kathryn Roley
3:18 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Missoula County Courthouse

Missoula County

Update on development projects across Missoula County

Zach Volheim
1:24 PM, Jun 04, 2024
tdown.png

Politics

Trump endorses Downing in 2nd Congressional District primary

Blair Miller - Daily Montanan
12:50 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader