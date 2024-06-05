One simple mistake could cost Missoula County voters their vote

MISSOULA — Voters of Missoula County have been coming to the Elections Center all day Tuesday to vote for the candidates they support and local government decisions.

Missoula voters have the chance to vote for their ideal Federal, State and local candidates to run for election in November.

Voters are also deciding whether to approve or deny a fire levy which if approved would allow fire departments to add more personnel for the first time since 2008.

Missoula County Elections Director Bradley Seaman says voters should be careful to make sure they do not vote for multiple party ballots to ensure their vote is counted.

“You get all of the ballots but what’s critical is you can only vote one,” Seaman said. “So far as we’ve gone through this process we’ve rejected hundreds of ballots due to voters voting more than one party ballot you must pick one party and vote that party otherwise we can’t determine which ballot was meant to be voted by that voter and by law we must reject that ballot.”

If you haven’t turned in your ballot there is still time to do so at a valid dropoff location or at the Missoula County Elections Center by 8 p.m.