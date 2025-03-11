New Ravalli County representative named after Montana House resignation

STEVENSVILLE — The Ravalli County Commissioners appointed a new representative to the Montana Legislature in a unanimous vote on Monday.

Terry Nelson will fill House District 87’s vacant seat, left empty after Ron Marshall resigned last week.

Nelson will represent House District 87, which includes his hometown of Stevensville, as well as Victor and Pinesdale.

He has long been involved in politics and once chaired the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee (RCRCC).

The RCRCC called an emergency meeting last week to select candidates for Marhall’s empty seat.

Nelson thanked the members for the nomination at the recent meeting.

“I’ve shown that I'm willing to go and do what needs to be done to help Ravalli County,” he said at the meeting. "Never saw myself doing this, but I've spent the last 20 years dedicating my hobby, outside of work, of working for the Republican Party in Ravalli County and the state. And I believe this is a time and I believe that I do have some abilities to try to bring peace."